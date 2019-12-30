Premier Ball talks 2019 and moving forward as N.L. faces challenges

This past year ended on a raucous note for provincial politics as the House of Assembly acted, once again, as the battleground for pointing fingers.

The Mitchelmore Report by the commissioner for legislative standards reignited the controversy over the hiring of Liberal staffer Carla Foote for a well-paying job at The Rooms.

That brought the House into the end of its fall sitting with debate, calls for resignation from the opposition, and punishment for cabinet minister Christopher Mitchelmore before breaking for the holiday season.

Only weeks before the report reignited the Mitchelmore controversy, the public learned 2.6 million salmon died in Fortune Bay on Newfoundland's south coast, inside of a Northern Harvest Sea Farms salmon farm operation.

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne dodged CBC's requests for comment on the situation for nearly two weeks, even after the province pulled the company's licenses. In November, Byrne also came under fire inside the legislature over accusations he made against Progressive Conservative MHA Jim Lester and NDP MHA Jim Dinn. Byrne withdrew his comments after facing a vote to reprimanded.

In September, Liberal MHA for Lake Melville Perry Trimper resigned from cabinet after a recording of his conversation with a staffer deemed "racist" by the Innu Nation was left on the voicemail of Innu member Dominic Rich and leaked to the media.

Premier Dwight Ball sat down with CBC News in late December for a year-end interview with Here and Now host Anthony Germain.

The premier discussed the province's economy, the aging demographic and the controversies within the provincial Liberals in 2019.

Cabinet difficulties

Despite a turbulent year at the helm of the provincial Liberal party, Ball insists that his party is still well in control of the political agenda.

"[A] minority government, there is an adjustment. There is no question about that. We've been disappointed, I've said that publicly," Ball said.

"So have my members, so have my ministers, we've got to do better and we will."

The premier added that members of his cabinet, and MHAs in general, would feel some sort of disappointment with themselves over comments made throughout 2019.

However, Ball said the same could be said on the other side of the floor.

"Lots of new opposition members, MHAs, would have had to retract many statements that's been made that were not parliamentary comments in this session as well," he said.

Ball reiterated he had nothing to do with the appointment of Carla Foote to The Rooms. He said he is taking responsibility to change the appointment process so that a fairer hiring process will be implemented for government jobs in the future.

However, when asked again who was responsible for hiring Foote, the premier didn't say – stating again the order did not come from him, and that people move around government all of the time.

Hot seat

Ball told CBC News that he is not worried about his seat at the head of the Liberal table, despite chatter behind closed doors from opposition parties trying to get Liberal members to jump ship if Ball fails his leadership review in 2020.

He said there is still strong support for his leadership within the province, adding that on the national scale, he has strong relationships with members from all parties.

Yet he welcomes challengers and competition among politicians.

"If we want to become stronger leaders, if we want to become better leaders, to make better decisions, challenge function is always good for that to happen. And that's the environment that I continue to encourage."

As for his future as premier, Ball said he wants to remain in his seat as long as he is making a difference for the people of the province and is willing to face the polls if the 2020 budget does not get through the House.

Ball said he has a lot of energy moving forward, with his plate getting stacked even higher as he takes on the role of chair of internal trade and chair of the Council of Atlantic Premiers.

Spending problem

On Dec. 19, Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general Julia Mullaley released her annual report which highlighted the province's mounting debt and high government spending on top. Mullaley said the province is spending well outside of its means.

The provincial debt currently stands at $15.4 billion.

Ball said the majority of government spending is in education, infrastructure and health-care, noting that health-care spending is now under control.

"You have to increase taxes through your revenue side, or you have to cut services. We have made a decision to try and strike a balance," the premier said.

"Striking that balance is not always easy to do, realizing that we have a lot of potential here in the long-term, and that's what we've been doing. Looking at the long-term of this province, making the decisions that we need to make today, but making sure that we strike the balance of providing services and fair taxation."

Rate mitigation

The premier is standing by the work to stave off the potential doubling of electricity bills across the province to pay for Muskrat Falls.

Ball said the province, along with the federal government are working to find the solution to the problem, which may include the restructuring the "financial instruments" of the hydroelectric megaproject in Labrador.

"That takes quite a bit of work, because there's quite a few people involved in all of this," he said.

Ball said near the end of January the Public Utilities Board will offer its advice on the options available to the province.

He added that the report from the Muskrat Falls inquiry will be ready by March 2020.

According to Ball, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is well aware of the fiscal situation of Newfoundland and Labrador. Ball said he's not worried about other things on the prime minister's agenda, which include dealing with Quebec and western Canada, and that he and Trudeau speak regularly about the province's challenges.

"He's made an unwavering commitment to rate mitigation, to work with us to find a solution to that," Ball said.

Cooperation

Ball's Liberals are clinging to a minority government since the spring 2019 election, though he says he wants to work cooperatively with each member of the House of Assembly.

At the end of 2019, with the tumultuous fall sitting that was, Ball still holds hope that will come to fruition.

"I still want to work with all 40 members, just like I work with 13 premiers across this country," he said.

"We've had a great working relationship from all parties nationally, I want to see that here in Newfoundland and Labrador as well."

Ball said the province isn't quite there right now, but his door is always open to opposition leaders and members.

