St. John's Christmas parade, market cancelled as new COVID-19 cases spike

A glimmer of good cheer on the horizon has been snuffed out due to a steady rise in recent COVID-19 cases, with St. John's seeing two holiday hallmarks cancelled in the same afternoon.

Much like the Grinch stole Christmas in a single night, two decisions Monday afternoon have effectively shut down both the city's modified annual Santa Claus parade and a new downtown holiday market that had been greenlighted by council just two weeks ago.

Although downtown shops and restaurants remain open for business, having large public gatherings at the moment risks violating public health guidelines, the mayor said in a statement.

"Provincial government officials are asking residents and organizations to be vigilant in response to changes in the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Danny Breen said in a media release Monday.

"Due to increasing concerns for health and safety of the public we have decided to cancel the downtown holiday market. Gatherings and events are not recommended at this time. The city is taking the direction from the chief medical officer of health very seriously."

Council voted 9-2 to cancel the event, which planned to close sections of Water St. for pedestrian-only access.

It had earlier approved closures of Water St., from Adelaide St. to Prescott St. on Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 to accommodate the holiday market.

Plans included playing holiday music on loudspeakers, with mummers roaming about, but council didn't approve patios or food sales outdoors.

Coun. Maggie Burton voted against the cancellation, telling CBC in a statement that she felt the decision was premature given the province hasn't changed its alert level.

"We do not have evidence of community spread in St. John's at this time. Shopping outdoors is safer than shopping indoors, and masks and other safety protocol could have been implemented for an additional level of comfort," she said.

Coun. Ian Froude also voted against the cancellation.

Santa skipping town

Meanwhile, plans for this year's indoor, highly modified Santa Claus parade at Mile One Centre have also sputtered to an end.

The Downtown St. John's organization, which organizes the annual parade, said in a release that it couldn't foresee the sudden appearance of three separate COVID-19 clusters in the province.

"The health and safety of our community is of the upmost importance," the release said. "It is out an abundance of caution that we regretfully decline to host Santa downtown this year."

The two-day event, which would have begun Nov. 28, had planned a one-way walking loop around Mile One, with viewing stations rather than moving floats.

While you won't be able to catch a glimpse of Santa near Jellybean Row, as of Monday afternoon, he's still making his annual appearance at the Avalon Mall.

