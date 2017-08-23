A Newfoundland tennis pro on coping with the pressures of elite sports

Melissa Pine, originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, is vice-president of global development for the Women's Tennis Association. File photo. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Many people were shocked to see Simone Biles withdraw from the U.S. women's gymnastics team final on July 27 after performing just one vault. Melissa Pine, originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, was not one of them.

"It really doesn't surprise me at all," Pine said of athletes like Biles and professional tennis player Naomi Osaka skipping competitions for the sake of their mental health.

The crushing pressures of professional sports — and the toll they exact on players — are something Pine witnessed first-hand, both as an elite athlete and as vice-president of global development for the Women's Tennis Association in Florida.

"It's important to talk about it, because the more the conversation happens, the more this becomes understood," Pine said.

Preparing young girls for a career in professional sports, and the pressures that entails, is paramount, Pine says — and is something the WTA has been taking seriously since the turn of the century.

Pine's professional career began in her basement in Outer Cove in the early '90s. She enrolled in Washington State University in 1996 on a tennis scholarship, winning 64 singles competitions by the time she graduated in 2000 — the fifth highest total in the school's history at the time.

In her 14 years with the WTA, she's worked in several capacities, including tournament director for the WTA championships. It was during this time, Pine says, that she truly began to understand the plight of the professional tennis player.

'Big world' for teenager to navigate: Pine

"[In] many other sports, you have your home stadium, you play your game, you go home, you come back the next day," Pine said. "This is a very unique sport in that the matches can last two, three, four hours long and you are out there completely on your own and there are no substitutions and there are no teammates that you can rely on to take your spot."

Having to fly significant distances on a frequent basis is another source of stress, Pine said.

"So when you think about everything, it is a lot in the run of a day maybe to even find time for sleep."

Then there's pressure from fans, sponsors and other stakeholders — pressure Pine says is par for the course for any person seen as a role model.

"You're employing coaches, trainers, administrators, nutritionists, sports psychologists," she said, "so it's another whole host of responsibilities as well that comes along with it."

Preparing for the realities of tomorrow, today

In the goal of helping athletes cope with stress both on and off the court, the WTA has been offering "inclusive, supportive and very responsive mental health services" during tours for the past 20 years, said Pine. Support services have been offered virtually during the pandemic.

Pine said aspiring athletes should be prepared from a young age for the realities of pro sports. That's the premise of Future Stars, a WTA program Pine founded about eight years ago.

While the program does train young girls for pro careers in tennis, it also prepares them for the alternative.

"A very small percentage of young athletes will end up having successful pro careers," Pine said. "So then what? What do you turn to after that?"

Pine noticed over the years that athletes who "eat, sleep and breathe" their sport often end up with an underdeveloped skills in other areas.

Future Stars seeks to develop young girls' skills on and off the court so they can find other pathways within the world of pro sports.

"As they are developing and aspiring to be professionals, they're also learning life skills. They're learning about the challenges that they will face," Pine said. "We're preparing them more and more now, and I'd like to see more and more of it continue in the future, through all sports at all levels."

