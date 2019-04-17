Writ dropping tonight, N.L. election 2019 getting underway

Dwight Ball is dropping the writ and the 2019 election campaign will get underway in Newfoundland and Labrador this evening.

The Liberal leader will make the announcement at 6 p.m. in the lobby Confederation Building. Election day is set for May 16.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie will launch his party's campaign at the PC's provincial headquarters in St. John's shortly after 6 p.m.

The writ drop was one of the province's worst-kept secrets, as House Speaker Perry Trimper was spotted leaving Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote's offices Wednesday morning, after getting three bills signed for royal assent.

Priority bills stamped beforehand

"My job is to make sure that the legislation is passed and passed appropriately, so in light of rumours and everything else I just wanted to make sure that these bills, through which so much work has been done, that it's not wasted," Trimper said.

"They passed third reading this morning so as soon as the third passed, I said, let's go down here and see the lieutenant-governor and get our royal assent."

House Speaker Perry Trimper was spotted leaving Government House on Wednesday after a meeting with Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote. (CBC)

The three bills passed were the Correctional Services Act, Automobile Insurance Act and Insurance Companies Act.

If they didn't get royal assent — a formality, but a necessary step in enacting legislation — they wouldn't be passed before the election.

"If that hadn't happened and, say, for example, the writ dropped for an election, these bills would die on the vine," Trimper said.

"As the person who oversees the legislature, I've done my bit."

What's the score?

It was anticipated Ball would drop the writ this week, after weeks of government announcements leading up to the 2019 budget being unveiled on Tuesday.

The Liberals have held a majority government for the last four years, currently sitting with 27 seats, while the PCs have eight and the NDP hold two. Three more are sitting as Independents.

The governing party has a full slate of candidates ready to go, while other parties are still scrambling to put people in place in districts around the province.

This election will bring a new option for voters in some areas, as NL Alliance was officially registered last week as the province's fourth party. As of Wednesday, the party had members running in three districts on the Avalon and one on the west coast.

