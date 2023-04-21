Newfoundland community newspaper Wreckhouse Press wins big at Atlantic Journalism Awards

This photo published by Wreckhouse Press shows a home fighting against high winds caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in Port aux Basques. (Rene Roy/Wreckhouse Press via The Canadian Press)

News organizations from across Atlantic Canada were recognized for their work in radio, print and television on Thursday night, but a community newspaper covering the southwest coast of Newfoundland was a big winner.

Wreckhouse Press, an independent newspaper based in Port aux Basques, secured Gold awards at the Atlantic Journalism Awards in Halifax, winning in the categories of breaking news, photojournalism portrait/feature and best community newspaper news story.

Each award was tied to the paper's coverage of post-tropical storm Fiona, which ravaged the southwest coast in September.

Editor in Chief Rene Roy and his small team pumped out several stories documenting the damage and stories of the storm, along with photos and video that were seen around the world.

"It was so intense that I didn't really think about the quality. I just wanted to get information out. So the fact that we managed to get both, it's nice to know," Roy told CBC Radio Friday.

"We barely had time to process anything and then we won … three of the first four awards. And, you know, after that we were just kind of sitting there flabbergasted. It was really quite an honour to get all three of these, and I can't speak enough good about the team that put all this stuff together."

Roy says the awards show the importance of community media in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country as reporters continue to tell the story of a region that remains in recovery mode.

"We're still recovering from Fiona. Things are still happening," he said.

"When it comes to community information, [a] community newspaper, it's a reliable source. It's important. and what I consider most important is, even after everybody left we're still there and we're still asking questions."

Rene Roy, editor-in-chief of the Wreckhouse Press community newspaper, hopes the awards can showcase the importance of local news in rural Newfoundland and Labrador communities. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Roy says the importance also goes beyond breaking news events, focusing on stories that matter to people in their communities.

"It doesn't always take a massive story like Fiona. It could be about the airports, it could be about the roads that washed out two years ago when we were cut off from the rest of the island," he said.

"That's why community news is so incredibly important."

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador also won four Gold awards and six Silver awards at the Atlantic Journalism Awards:

Radio Feature: I Still Live Here (John Gaudi and Lindsay Bird, Atlantic Voice).

Best Information News Radio Program: St John's Morning Show (Jo Anne Dooley, Krissy Holmes, Ariana Kelland, Jonny Hodder, Caroline Hillier and Andrew Wiseman).

Television Feature: Project Bonavista (Mark Cumby and Lindsay Bird)

Any Medium / Business Reporting: Stephenville Airport deal scrutiny (Troy Turner, Rob Antle, Colleen Connors and Avanthinka Anand)

Silver Awards: