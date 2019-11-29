Amelia Curran wrote a song about the sex trade, and it snowballed: See our full documentary
Amelia Curran spoke to people in the sex trade and got a glimpse of lives not often seen, or discussed. Watch our documentary, Wounded and Lucky, whose title comes from Curran's lyrics.
For the last year, artists, media, and even police forged trust with people in the sex industry
It took months for Amelia Curran to figure out how to say it, but she did.
The St. John's-based songwriter was trying to convey what it's like in the sex industry, using stories and ideas from the people who'd lived it.
The final product offers a look at a world seldom discussed.
It also planted a seed — and grew into something more profound than anyone expected.
Watch the documentary Wounded and Lucky to see how the project unfolded:
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador