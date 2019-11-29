Skip to Main Content
Amelia Curran wrote a song about the sex trade, and it snowballed: See our full documentary
Nfld. & Labrador

Amelia Curran wrote a song about the sex trade, and it snowballed: See our full documentary

Amelia Curran spoke to people in the sex trade and got a glimpse of lives not often seen, or discussed. Watch our documentary, Wounded and Lucky, whose title comes from Curran's lyrics.

For the last year, artists, media, and even police forged trust with people in the sex industry

CBC News ·
Singer songwriter Amelia Curran was invited to lead a conversation among a group of sex trade survivors... and then challenged to write a song about the experience. (David Howells)

It took months for Amelia Curran to figure out how to say it, but she did. 

The St. John's-based songwriter was trying to convey what it's like in the sex industry, using stories and ideas from the people who'd lived it.

The final product offers a look at a world seldom discussed.

It also planted a seed — and grew into something more profound than anyone expected.

Watch the documentary Wounded and Lucky to see how the project unfolded:

Amelia Curran explains how her song is neither the beginning or the end of a much larger story about the sex trade in St. John's 10:22

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories