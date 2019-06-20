Photo exhibit a tribute to newcomers on World Refugee Day

Climbing up the stairs at city hall in St. John's, dozens of pictures line the walls with the smiling faces of refugees who are new to the province.

The photography exhibit, titled Together: A Day on the Town, is part of World Refugee Day.

"That's exactly what it was, a day of fun, exploring their new home in St. John's," said Frank Gough, associate director at the Association for New Canadians.

There are 81 photos up on the walls at city hall in St. John's. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Newcomers were taken to well-known spots in St. John's, some of them for their first time, to have their pictures taken.

Gough said he hopes the exhibit is an opportunity for the public to see some of the newcomers close up.

"People from other places are very much the same as any of us. They like to go out and have fun and smile and laugh, just enjoy the surroundings around them, and they really appreciate being here," he said.

The photos have been up since the beginning of June and will be removed next Friday.

"People are strong despite the circumstances they have come out of. Even though they have gone through some horrible things … they come out normal, happy smiling people who just want to live life and enjoy life in a peaceful place."

Meet some of those people in the pictures

Einam Mohamadain strikes a pose outside her classroom in St. John's. (Submitted by Association for New Canadians )

Einam Mohamadain

Originally from Sudan, Mohamadain moved here about a year ago. Her husband was kidnapped in Libya so she applied for refugee status and moved to St. John's with her three young children.

She said on World Refugee Day she has mixed emotions of being sad and also happy.

"To be refugee … you don't have a home, you don't have anything, you don't have something to eat sometimes. For some days we don't have any food to feed our kids," she said.

Mohamadain stands next to her photograph at city hall. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"But I am so proud of myself to be in this beautiful city and I am so, so happy to see my picture in here."

Mohamadain said she wants to stay in the province, buy a house and send her children to university here.

"The people in Newfoundland are fantastic, seriously. I am so happy to be a Canadian one day."

Kevork Ayoudian stands on Signal Hill on a drizzly, foggy day in May. (Submitted by Association for New Canadians )

Tamar Ayoudian and Kevork Ayoudian

It wasn't until Tamar Ayoudian and her husband Kevork were on the plane that they realized they were coming to St. John's. They thought they were going to Toronto.

"We were so worried," said Tamar Ayoudian. "When we search it online we didn't see any Armenian people there.

She said the first three months in St. John's were isolating and lonely.

"[But] after a while … we are now family here."

Kevork and Tamar Ayoudian are Armenians moved to St. John's about three years ago from Lebanon, after escaping war-torn Syria. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Kevork's portrait was shot at Signal Hill.

"This good picture. I am happy here. Yes, I am happy in St. John's," he said, staring at his own picture.

"This is memory.… This is important, very important for me."

Reflecting on their journey, Tamar said they are excited for what the future holds.

"It's a day for hope, for new life," she said.

Check out more of those pictures at city hall

