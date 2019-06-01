Skip to Main Content
Have a whale of a time during World Oceans Day at the Marine Institute
Nfld. & Labrador

Here in Newfoundland and Labrador, we're surrounded by it, so celebrate it. June 1 marks the start of World Oceans Week.

'It's a really great time to celebrate ... what our connectedness is to the ocean'

The underside of this sea star is covered in small tubular feet, with a mouth in the centre — though if the creature wants a particular large meal, it can just eject its stomach to eat it. (CBC)

It can be hard to avoid thinking about the ocean in this province, but World Oceans Day is an opportunity to really focus on the importance of the waters surrounding us.

"It's a really great time to celebrate what our oceans are and what our connectedness is to the ocean," said Dawn Mercer, a senior ocean biologist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

On Saturday, the provincial DFO — in partnership with other government departments and organizations — is holding a family event for World Oceans Day at the Marine Institute in St. John's.

DFO scientist Dawn Mercer says that World Oceans Day and World Oceans Week activities will be held across the province. (CBC)

The event, open to all ages, will include educational and interactive activities including 3D printer demonstrations, displays of deep-sea camera technology and an ocean touch tank.

The touch tank in particular is a popular attraction, Mercer said, and gives people a way to get hand's on — literally — with some of the important sea creatures living in the waters around us.

The ocean animals available for (gentle) handling include sea cucumbers, sea stars, hermit crabs and sea urchins.

A touch tank filled with local sea creatures like scallops, urchins and sea stars will be available at the event. (CBC)

Initially proposed by the Canadian government in 1992, World Oceans Day has since been proclaimed by the United Nations and is observed world wide. 

Canada now celebrates World Oceans Week from June 1 to 8, and events marking it will be held across the province. A list of events is available on the World Oceans Day website.

With files from Jane Adey

