Inspired by Mister Rogers, it's cool to be kind at Octagon Pond Elementary

More than 15 years after his death, children's television pioneer Fred Rogers, known to millions worldwide as Mister Rogers, is still widely regarded as a symbol of the power of kindness — so much so that students of Octagon Pond Elementary in Paradise dressed in his signature sweater to celebrate World Kindness Day.

The students decided to mark the day Wednesday and spread some kindness in their community by writing inspirational messages on Starbucks coffee sleeves and decorating napkins for the residents at Meadow Creek Retirement Home.

"We try to celebrate kind acts every day but this is a day to just focus on it," says Jennifer Vokey-Tobin, the school's vice-principal.

Several of the school's students said they were happy to participate in the day's events.

"I wanted to take part in World Kindness Day because kindness is a thing that you should celebrate every day and you should just never stop being kind," said Grade 6 student Ryan Buckle, who wore a red cardigan in honour of Mister Rogers.

"It's just the best thing to do and it's no cost at all."

The students chose their own messages to write on the Starbucks sleeves, which were handed out to customers with their beverage orders at the coffee chain's Paradise location.

Zuleika Barnes, who is also in Grade 6, said she chose a favourite quote from actress Emma Watson: "Don't be sad if you don't like things that other people pretend to like."

Grade 4 student Cale Knight choose several words that shared a positive message. "I wrote 'awesome, nice, kind, smart, amazing,'" he said.

And Riley Bungay in Grade 1 went with a simple but clear message. "I writed 'be kind,'" he said.

There has been a positive response to the efforts from the school community, Vokey-Tobin said.

"We've had a lot of feedback from our parents and our students that they enjoyed it, and I think it shares the message that our young students really get the message of empathy and kindness and how important it is."

