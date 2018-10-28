Taking home medals — and lessons — as karate championships wrap up

Kael Zeliskl shows off his favourite move: the double-roundhouse kick.

"First you take your right foot … then your left," he says, setting up for an explosive finish.

The 10-year-old green belt is now a bronze and silver medallist, thanks to a couple of focused fights at the World Traditional Karate-do Championships in St. John's this week. But, despite that intimidating kick, he won't be hurting anyone.

"You can be a victor without the violence," said organizer Michelle Critch. Karate is about self-control and discipline, she adds — punches and kicks should only just graze the skin of an opponent.

Ultimately, these championships aren't even about winning.

"It's about building human character, developing self-esteem and confidence," she said.

Canada's younger competitors took home a number of medals, which were presented Saturday. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Over 800 competitors from around the world descended on Mile One Centre to test their skills.

At the black belt finals Saturday, Poland cleaned up, winning 30 gold medals in 34 categories. Czech, American and Brazilian fighters also placed, with Canada earning two bronze medals.

The championships have been running since 1975, but this is the first time Newfoundland and Labrador has hosted. It's one of a handful of international karate tournaments.

Points are scored through maintaining proper technique, posture, control and "full-body energy." The fighter must show he or she can land a lethal blow, without actually doing it, Critch explains.

Competitors should see the fights as a way to improve their bodies and minds.

"We come to a competition just to test ourselves, to go home for further development," she said.

St. John's hosted an array of martial artists, from black belts to masters-in-training like Adelle Power (pictured), at the World Traditional Karate-Do Championships this week. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Adelle Power, who won three of Canada's 61 medals in the children's category, agrees that climbing onto the podium isn't the important part.

She loves karate because it helps her at school. "I learned how to stay focused for a long time," she said.

For Zeliskl, too, karate is more than a hobby — he's hoping to earn a black belt by the time he's 16.

"I'm going to do it for basically the rest of my life," he said. "I want to be a sensei when I grow up."

With files from Zach Goudie

