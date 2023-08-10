Rigolet teenager returns from World Dwarf Games with 4 gold medals 

Fifteen-year-old Brooklyn Wolfrey from Rigolet returned to her community to cheers, sirens, posters and a parade on Tuesday.

The young athlete won four gold medals and three bronze at the World Dwarf Games, held in Cologne, Germany from July 28 to Aug. 5. An estimated 500 athletes from over 20 countries competed, according to the World Dwarf Games.

Wolfrey said it was different competing against others who also have dwarfism.

Athletes from all over Canada went to Colonge, Germany to compete in the 2023 World Dwarf Games. (Dwarf Athletic Association of Canada/Facebook )

"It was pretty exciting. It was cool to see other people like me and it was cool to go overseas," Wolfrey said. "When you're playing against someone that's average height, there's a lot of disadvantages for yourself, but when you were there, it was all equal."

Wolfrey competed in badminton, soccer, running, table tennis, basketball and swimming.

Wolfrey won gold in badminton singles and badminton doubles with partner Colleen Coletta and gold in the 60 metre and 100 metre races. She won a bronze in the 25 metre backstroke, and in the team competitions of basketball and soccer.

Brooklyn Wolfrey won gold in both the 60 metre and 100 metre running competitions in Colonge, Germany at the World Dwarf Games. (Dwarf Athletic Association of Canada/Facebook)

"It was cool to see everyone cheering for me," Wolfrey said about standing on the podium.

When Wolfrey arrived home, dozens of people in Rigolet were waiting for her with signs. The community held a parade to take her around town and celebrate her achievements. Wolfrey said she didn't expect the surprise welcome.

Brooklyn Wolfrey was greeted by a number of people in Rigolet when she arrived home on Tuesday. (Submitted by Charlotte Wolfrey)

"I had no clue that it was happening," Wolfrey said. "It means a lot."

Wolfrey isn't sure what's next in her athletic career after returning home from worlds and competing at the North American Indigenous Games, but said badminton is her favourite sport.

Brooklyn Wolfrey and her badminton partner Colleen Coletta won gold in the badminton women's doubles competition in Colonge, Germany during the World Dwarf Games. (Dwarf Athletic Association of Canada/Facebook )

"I play a lot of badminton and it's something that's common where I live and I train a lot, so that's what I'm good at," she said.

Wolfrey hopes to see more young people chasing their dreams.

"I say go for what you dream for, and if people say something, don't listen to them."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador