N.L. women featured prominently as Canada wins world ball hockey championship

The sounds of an epic dance party echoed out of the dressing room after Team Canada took back the throne in the ISBHF Ball Hockey World Championships on Saturday morning.

They'd just beaten the United States in a 4-2 battle to be crowned champions for the first time since 2015.

On a team of relative strangers from around the nation, three outgoing characters from Newfoundland and Labrador helped be the glue to bind everyone together into one championship team.

"It feels really good. It's a team atmosphere," said Kristen Cooze, with the sounds of her teammates belting out a Whitney Houston song audible through the dressing room door. "You're not just doing it for you, you're doing it for everyone else."

Kristen Cooze, left, Aprill Drake, Dawn Tulk and Steve Power celebrate after winning the ISBFH Ball Hockey World Championships. (Submitted)

Cooze, of Kippens, was joined on the team by Dawn Tulk of Deer Lake and Aprill Drake of Long Cove. Steve Power of St. John's serves as the team's coach.

Drake assisted on the game-winning goal, while Cooze netted the fourth and final goal in the championship game.

The team dominated throughout the round robin, allowing just three goals against. They beat the host Slovakian team 2-0 in the semifinals to get back to the championship game.

Tournament a huge commitment

The road to the tournament is filled with obstacles both on and off the floor.

Players must clear time off work and pony up about $3,000 each to get overseas, either out of pocket or through fundraising.

That's no easy feat for working professionals with a diehard love for ball hockey.

Our Newfoundland spirit usually becomes the welcoming committee for any new players. - Dawn Tulk

"For me, I work with Eastern Health," Drake said. "To get the time off work, you have to have a lot of backing for you and to have a lot of people in your corner ... There's a lot of personal stuff that comes on the line to get us here."

Tulk has been part of four national teams competing at the worlds, including winners in 2013 hosted in St. John's and 2015 hosted in Switzerland.

"Each one feels special in a different way," she said.

The Newfoundland role

The team has new faces for every tournament, but Tulk said the Newfoundland contingent helps smooth the transition for the rookies.

"Our Newfoundland spirit usually becomes the welcoming committee for any new players that come onto the team. I think we understand that role and we've done a good job in making everybody feel like part of the family."

Team Canada came out victorious at the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation world championships in Kosice, Slovakia. (Canada Ball Hockey/Twitter)

On the men's side, seven Newfoundlanders earned a bronze medal for Canada on Saturday in a 3-2 win over Czech Republic.

The team featured players Conor Donaghey (St. John's), Jordan Escott (St. John's), Jordan Maher (Gander), Patrick O'Keefe (Mount Pearl), Kevin Reid (Clarenville) and Marcus Power (St. John's), as well as coach Ian Moores from Harbour Grace.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador