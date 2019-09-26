Worker injured in partial building collapse in Wabush industrial park

A partial building collapse injured a worker in the Wabush industrial park earlier this week.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it was called to Labrador Rewinding on Second Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson told CBC investigators were also on site Wednesday to look into the accident, in which a worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Because the incident involves a workplace, the province's occupational health and safety division is heading up the investigation.

The spokesperson also said a stop-work order has been issued as a result of the accident.

