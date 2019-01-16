Worker-on-worker violence, harassment now part of N.L. legislation

After working to get tougher on harassment within its own workplace, the provincial government is stiffening regulations on harassment in the workplace for everybody else.

For the first time, the legislation will cover worker-on-worker violence and harassment.

Sherry Gambin-Walsh, minister of Service NL, announced changes to the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Wednesday.

"The improvements provide employees with a secure and confidential means to file a complaint, a clear manner in which the complaint is investigated, as well as training for both the employer and employees on harassment prevention," a government news release reads.

The changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, leaving one year for employers to develop harassment prevention plans, risk assessments and conduct training.

Dennis Hogan, CEO of WorkplaceNL, said his group is asking all workplaces to take part in webinars or workshops, or contact a health and safety advisor for help as they conduct the assessments and update their occupational health and safety programs prior to Jan. 1, 2020.

"This is another important step forward in building a strong safety culture in our province, so that we can prevent physical and mental health work-related injuries," he said.

Changes come after scandal in the House

Harassment is a familiar topic for Gambin-Walsh, who filed a complaint against fellow MHA Eddie Joyce, while they were both cabinet ministers.

The ensuing investigation became a matter of great public interest and scrutiny, leading to many elected officials calling for a better way to handle complaints in the future.

Gambin-Walsh, minister of Service NL, says the new changes will make a safer workplace for everybody. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The provincial government passed a private member's resolution to ask the privileges and elections Committee to create a new harassment policy specific to MHAs.

In the end, Joyce was found to have violated the members' code of conduct and was forced to apologize in the House of Assembly.

Former MHA Cathy Bennett lobbied for the changes to the legislation before her resignation. She took up the cause after a man was acquitted of causing a disturbance for hurling a sexist insult at NTV reporter Heather Gillis.

"A workplace can also include public sidewalks where a female reporter may be doing her job," Bennett said in a release at the time.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador