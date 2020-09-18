Man, 61, dies in workplace incident in C.B.S.

A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal workplace incident at a Weir's Construction site in Conception Bay South on Friday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man sustained "fatal injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided in the media release issued shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

A police spokesperson told CBC News the investigation is in its early stages.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

