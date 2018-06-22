Worker killed on road project in southern Labrador

A 41-year-old man was killed Friday morning as a construction company carried out roadwork in southern Labrador.

In a news release late Friday afternoon, RCMP said the man is from Pond Cove, a small community on the Northern Peninsula.

Police said they responded to the worksite, a Johnson's Construction camp, about 20 kilometres south of Lodge Bay on Highway 510, around 9 a.m.

The company is upgrading the Trans-Labrador Highway in that area.

Service NL said occupational health and safety officers are also investigating.

The project involves widening the Trans-Labrador Highway and bringing in crushed stone. (Johnson's Construction Ltd.)

The death in Labrador follows several other workplace accidents.

A man was killed May 28 when he fell from the top of a hotel under construction in downtown St. John's.

On June 12, the operator of a crane escaped serious injury when it topped over at the Muskrat Falls project.

And on Tuesday, three people were injured in an explosion at an industrial park in Mount Pearl.