Skip to Main Content
Worker killed on road project in southern Labrador

Worker killed on road project in southern Labrador

The accident happened at a Johnson's Construction site, where upgrades are being done on the Trans-Labrador Highway.

Fatal accident happened Friday morning, according to Service NL

CBC News ·
Johnson's Construction of Corner Brook has posted photos on its website of work being done to widen the highway near Port Hope Simpson. (Johnson's Construction Ltd.)

A 41-year-old man was killed Friday morning as a construction company carried out roadwork in southern Labrador.

In a news release late Friday afternoon, RCMP said the man is from Pond Cove, a small community on the Northern Peninsula.

Police said they responded to the worksite, a Johnson's Construction camp, about 20 kilometres south of Lodge Bay on Highway 510, around 9 a.m.

The company is upgrading the Trans-Labrador Highway in that area.

Service NL said occupational health and safety officers are also investigating.

The project involves widening the Trans-Labrador Highway and bringing in crushed stone. (Johnson's Construction Ltd.)

The death in Labrador follows several other workplace accidents.

A man was killed May 28 when he fell from the top of a hotel under construction in downtown St. John's.

On June 12, the operator of a crane escaped serious injury when it topped over at the Muskrat Falls project.

And on Tuesday, three people were injured in an explosion at an industrial park in Mount Pearl.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us