Worker killed on road project in southern Labrador
Fatal accident happened Friday morning, according to Service NL
A 41-year-old man was killed Friday morning as a construction company carried out roadwork in southern Labrador.
In a news release late Friday afternoon, RCMP said the man is from Pond Cove, a small community on the Northern Peninsula.
Police said they responded to the worksite, a Johnson's Construction camp, about 20 kilometres south of Lodge Bay on Highway 510, around 9 a.m.
The company is upgrading the Trans-Labrador Highway in that area.
Service NL said occupational health and safety officers are also investigating.
The death in Labrador follows several other workplace accidents.
A man was killed May 28 when he fell from the top of a hotel under construction in downtown St. John's.
On June 12, the operator of a crane escaped serious injury when it topped over at the Muskrat Falls project.
And on Tuesday, three people were injured in an explosion at an industrial park in Mount Pearl.