Snowmageddon's impact on business will linger for months for workers, employers

Most of downtown St. John's was closed throughout the state of emergency. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

The state of emergency in St. John's from January's record blizzard lasted eight days, but business owners and their employees will feel the pinch for a lot longer.

The Jan. 17 blizzard forced most businesses in the St. John's area to remain closed through much of the state of emergency. Extended closures led to lost work and, for many, lighter paycheques.

"I have seven full shifts out of a pay period, so I missed four out of my seven. So that's over half my paycheque I missed," one home-care worker said. CBC News has agreed not to name the workers, who fear repercussions at work.

"I don't have a tree growing out back that I can take the money from, so it was either pay my rent or my light bill," the home-care worker added.

"I'm just a paycheque-to-paycheque girl, like a lot of people, I'm sure."

Some workers were paid for time lost during the storm, depending on their employers' ability or willingness to pay.

"I feel like, to a certain extent … employers aren't considering that there's no business if the employees aren't taken care of," one restaurant worker told CBC. "It feels like there's just no care for the employees at this point."

"I guess I'll have to catch up eventually," said another restaurant worker who lost pay. "But it is hard. Five days [lost] is five days."

It will be a few months, cause it is a slower time. - Krista Elliott

The owner of a small Mount Pearl business says she was able to pay workers for lost time but understands that not every business had the ability to do likewise.

"It's a hard decision," Krista Elliott of St. John's Soap Works told The St. John's Morning Show. "You have to come up with the extra funds to do that without the revenue coming in. And each individual business has to make that choice."

Elliott says it will take months for things to get back to normal, and the time of year doesn't make things easier.

"January is hard. Everyone is recuperating from the holidays. They don't have the extra money so it's a hard month to begin with," Elliott said.

Krista Elliott, who owns St. John's Soap Works, says she and other business owners will feel the effects of the blizzard and state of emergency for months. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"It will be a few months, 'cause it is a slower time. We're recouping from the storm but … it takes a while to get back to regular sales anyways."

Elliott said support from customers shopping locally plays a big role in everyone getting back on their feet — something she saw during and after the state of emergency.

"A lot of business owners are in the same boat," Elliott said. "The community has been amazing.… We received a lot of support through online sales. People really did want to help."