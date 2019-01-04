Employee pinned under car that crashed through St. John's dealership window

A worker was pinned under a vehicle that crashed through a car dealership window in St. John's on Friday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told CBC's reporter the Capital Hyundai employee was freed from the vehicle and taken to hospital, but the extent of injuries is not yet known.

Car has gone through window at Capital Hyundai on Kenmount Rd. Have been told worker inside was pinned but has since been freed. Unsure of injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/z5P3hV4ZE8">pic.twitter.com/z5P3hV4ZE8</a> —@KatieBreenNL

Witnesses also said the worker was alert and moving as he was helped by response personnel.

A source also told CBC two women were in the vehicle that pinned the man, believed to be in his late 20s, adding that others in the building tried to lift the car off him.

The car went through the window and into the showroom, stopping just short of a manager's office, the source said.

A statement from Capital Auto Group, which operates the dealership, said the company "cannot share any further details at this time" and are "keeping in touch with our employee and those affected to provide support where possible."

The statement continued: "Our top priority today and every day is the safety and well-being of our staff and customers. Right now, we are doing all we can to assist the St. John's Regional Fire Department and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in their investigation."

