Worker dead after quarry accident on Port au Port Peninsula

A man has died after an industrial accident at Atlantic Minerals Limited's Lower Cove limestone quarry, on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula.

In a press release, the company said the man, 55, was injured on Tuesday, and died from those injuries.

The province's Occupational Health and Safety as well as the RCMP are currently on scene investigating the fatality.

The company said the man was a long-term employee and offered condolences to the family and coworkers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador