Work, work, work: New album collects lesser-known traditional N.L. work songs

You've heard I'se the B'y that builds the boat, but what about I'se the b'y that spins the wool?

A new album of Newfoundland and Labrador work songs called Work Work Work: Work and Labour History in Song has now collected some of those lesser-known tunes.

Musician Jim Payne was involved in the project, and he says the songs are about all different kinds of work.

"The idea was to try to put together a collection of work songs or songs about work — and I'm using an extremely broad definition of work here, we're not just talking about waged labour — but to put them all in a collection like this so that they all compliment one another," he said.

Payne said there are plenty of work songs in the province's traditional music repertoire, but the majority are about the fishing and forestry work, and he wanted to help expand that body of work.

"There is a nod to fishing and logging industries on this album as well, but it takes in a lot of other types of work that people will do," he said.

"Everything from subsistence work to domestic work, just about anything that people do to either scrape together a dollar or to put a meal on the table or put a roof over your head."

All voices present

Payne said the album features a vast group of songs from a range of different performers.

"It's such a diverse group of musicians and singers from all over the province … I really wanted to try to make sure that all the voices in the province were present here somewhere along the way," he said.

"There's songs in Inuktitut, one in Innu — there's a Mi'kmaw singer also, but he sings in English — and a couple songs from the Port au Port [Peninsula] in French."

Work, Work, Work: Work and Labour History in Song includes pieces from various languages and sectors of the province's work force. (Jim Payne/Submitted)

Payne said there's a Gaelic song from the Codroy Valley that would have been sung while working in the carding mill – preparing wool for spinning – called Feila a Batha, which translates to The Boatman.

A song in Inuktitut is all about dogsledding, called Taitsumaninatik Unikallimmat, he said.

Payne said there's even a parody of Heave Away, written by nurses on the picket line in 1999.

The album, Work Work Work: Work and Labour History in Song, will be launched at an event on Labour Day at the Johnson Geo Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador