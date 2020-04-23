'Coronavirus is very real': Bill Woolridge recounts his COVID-19 experience — and recovery

Bill Woolridge told his story Thursday about contracting COVID-19 and recovering from it. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

On Thursday the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced 205 people have recovered from COVID-19 within the province — among them Bill Woolridge.

Woolridge joined Premier Dwight Ball, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald on Thursday during the provincial government's daily COVID-19 update to tell his story about contracting the virus, his recovery and the challenges he faced through that difficult two-week period.

Woolridge's coronavirus story relates to at least 176 other people affected by a funeral at Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's in mid-March for his brother-in-law, Edward Tobin.

"He was buried from Caul's Funeral Home on March 17, after a funeral celebration from Caul's chapel. My first COVID-19 symptom occurred the evening of March 19," Woolridge said.

It began with a headache, and a feeling of pressure on his forehead. Prone to sinus infections, Woolridge said the possibility of having COVID-19 didn't cross his mind.

Then he started feeling fatigued.

On March 21, two days after beginning to feel unwell, Woolridge said his family received a call from a relative informing them someone who attended the funeral had tested positive for the virus.

"My wife and I went into self-isolation right away, and it was only then that I had wondered if I had contracted the coronavirus," he said.

By March 22, his condition worsened to a low-grade fever and chills. Woolridge called the province's 811 health line and set up an appointment to be tested by public health. Within 24 hours of testing the results came back. He had tested positive. His wife had not.

Woolridge tested positive for COVID-19, along with 25 family members and two close friends, after attending a funeral and wake in St. John's in mid-March. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Already in self-isolation, the couple were told to remain home for the mandatory 14-day period and to distance themselves as much as possible under the same roof.

"We practised physical distancing. Two metres apart in the living room, in the rec room, in the kitchen, separate bathrooms, separate bedrooms. We ate at different tables," he said.

"Those measures appear to work, since my wife never contracted coronavirus. I guess [it's] proof that physical distancing works."

But Woolridge continued to worsen. Headaches, a cough, chills, sweats, loss of appetite and a fever over a six-day period that he said he managed as best he could with Tylenol.

Long reach

During his time in self-isolation, Woolridge said, he wasn't worried only about himself.

In fact, 25 other family members and two close friends — one of whom was admitted to hospital for five days — had tested positive for the virus as a result of attending the funeral in March.

"It was a worry for sure. But we are happy they have all recovered. They've turned a corner on the virus and now they are all doing well," Woolridge said.

On the mend

Things began to gradually turn around for Woolridge, who returned to his initial symptoms of a mild fever and headache. Through the entire ordeal, he said, he never experienced aches or pains or respiratory problems, which are often symptoms of the virus.

Two weeks after he first noticed the symptoms, Woolridge said, it had all disappeared.

On April 6 both he and his wife were retested. This time both tests came back negative.

"We are both well. I am feeling great, and certainly thankful that I had made it through that period," he said.

Now, Woolridge wants to share the reality of the virus with others.

"Coronavirus is not a hoax. Coronavirus is very real. Coronavirus can make you very sick and even threaten your life. Please respect this virus," he said.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the three individuals who passed away as a result of complications from coronavirus. It is so sad, and I am so very sorry."

