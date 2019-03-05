Owner of mall destroyed by fire hopes businesses rebuild in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The owner of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay mall destroyed by fire Sunday evening laments the toll taken on businesses and workers who had their incomes torched in the inferno.

"I feel mostly for the employees that had jobs in the building," Peter Woodward, president and CEO of the Woodward Group of Companies, said Monday, a day after the fire leveled the building and threatened a gas station next door, also owned by the Woodward group.

There were roughly 30 people employed by the six businesses in the building, said Woodward.

"They've all woken up this morning wondering what they're going to do with respect to finding employment," he said.

Given the speed with which the building was decimated, Woodward praised the work done by firefighters.

"The volunteer fire department did an outstanding job. They saved the gas station. They saved what could have been a much bigger disaster," he said.

Woodward said he feels bad for the people who worked at the mall. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

He also tipped his hat to Serco, the company that provides base support services to the Department of National Defence in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, for helping out with equipment.

"I don't know what we would have done without DND, and it's a real tribute to having DND as a part of the community when it comes to how the fire was put out."

Everything was up to code, according to Woodward, whose company has owned the 50-year-old building for more than four decades.

"The fire protection devices all went off, and within minutes of them going off the building was up in flames," Woodward said.

"I just couldn't believe the magnitude of the blaze and how quickly it all happened."

The mall's businesses included chain clothing stores Reitmans and Eclipse.

"We truly hope that they're going to buy into re-establishing themselves in the community," Woodward said.

"They had the benefit of rates that were significantly lower than what would be in new buildings built today."

Woodward's C Store gas station was engulfed by smoke from the fire. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

The gas station is planning to reopen later this week. The gas pumps and underground tanks were the greatest cause for concern during the blaze, and gas lines were cut as a precaution.

"The tanks were installed by professionals. We called them as soon as the fire was on," said Woodward. "They said, 'Don't worry. We've been through this before. The insulation that you have makes it very unlikely for anything happening.'"

The fire department has asked the company not to open up the gas pumps until the fire, which was still smouldering Monday, is completely out, said Woodward.

This was all that was left of the strip mall on Monday morning. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

For now, they're assessing water damage cleanup around the property.

"Hopefully we'll have everything back up and running on Wednesday," he said.

An investigation into the fire will begin when hot spots are put out and it's safe for officers to enter the area.

