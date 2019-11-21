Ferry company will pay for food spoiled or lost in Labrador: Transportation minister

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker says taxpayers will not be on the hook for replacing crates of food and beverages that were lost or damaged on the Kamutik W.

Complaints have risen over the last few weeks about shipments of freight that either didn't make it to their coastal Labrador destinations, or showed up spoiled and damaged.

Torngat MHA Lela Evans told the House of Assembly on Thursday that 26 pallets of perishables were recently spoiled aboard the ferry.

"The reality is this is not acceptable," Crocker responded to Evans. "We don't find it acceptable. All damaged goods will be replaced or the person will be compensated at no cost to the individual or the end user. This will be burdened by the company, not the taxpayers of Newfoundland and Labrador."

Woodward’s acknowledged that some of the goods arriving would be damaged and that they would deal with claims as quickly as possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/mIRznylwNH">pic.twitter.com/mIRznylwNH</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

Labrador Marine, the company holding the contract for the ferry run, told CBC News it will honour all claims for damaged goods.

"We sincerely regret the anxiety and inconvenience this has caused our customers," said CEO Peter Woodward. "Our staff and the [Nunatsiavut Marine Incorporated] staff are working diligently to make it right."

Woodward said several containers were offloaded in Makkovik earlier this month in advance of hurricane force winds. Those items are among the freight that's been spoiled in recent weeks.

The company first said it would honour claims in a public post on Tuesday. Despite their co-operation, Crocker was adamant in the legislature on Thursday that the provincial government will hold them to it.

"Make your claim to the company. We will hold them responsible," Crocker said.

Evans also said residents along the north coast of Labrador are concerned it's too late to get new freight shipped in. The water along the route is beginning to freeze and the Kamutik W will end its run next month.

Woodward said a ship is leaving Happy Valley-Goose Bay this weekend and will be carrying all the groceries destined for the north coast.

Here are some of the photos of goods that were damaged goods that arrived in Nain today after sitting for more than a week in the cold on the dock in Makkovik. That last one is a bucket of paint. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/yh5Lqrj3GD">pic.twitter.com/yh5Lqrj3GD</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

The company says it's ahead of schedule compared with last year, but admitted last month to making mistakes by dropping off freight in the wrong locations.

"There's not enough time to get the freight to the north coast now," Evans said. "Time has run out for my people."

She said reimbursing people's money won't keep them fed for the winter if there's not enough food in the northern communities to go around.

Crocker said people shouldn't worry about that — they'll get their shipments one way or another.

"These goods, whether it [is] by boat or by airplane, will go to the north coast at the expense of the contractor."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador