Australian oil company abandoning biggest offshore exploration bid in N.L. history

Woodside Energy will not be moving forward with two offshore exploration bids totaling $822 million. (Woodside Energy/YouTube)

The owner of the largest offshore oil exploration bid in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador is set to abandon its plans — even though that means it will pay a hefty financial penalty.

According to a report from news website allNewfoundlandLabrador, Australian petroleum company Woodside Energy has dropped plans to drill in the Orphan Basin, located northwest of Newfoundland, and moved key employees out of the province.

In 2018, BHP Billiton won two parcels totalling $822 million, including a record single bid of $621 million. At the time, then Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady touted that year's record bids as evidence of continued growth of the offshore oil industry. In June, BHP announced its oil and gas business would be merged with Woodside.

CBC News has asked Woodside Energy for comment.

In a statement Wednesday, provincial Energy Minister Andrew Parsons called Woodside's decision "disappointing."

"We understand this is a business decision of the newly amalgamated BHP/Woodside entity. We remain optimistic about the oil and gas industry in the province," he said.

Parsons said there is still "significant interest" in the offshore industry, pointing to exploration plans in the works from ExxonMobil and BP.

Premier Andrew Furey declined an interview request.

According to allNewfoundlandLabrador, abandoning the bids also means Woodside will have to forfeit about $205.5 million, minus 25 per cent of previous spending already approved by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, interim Progressive Conservative Leader David Brazil said Woodside's decision is "alarming."

Interim PC Leader David Brazil called Woodside's decision to abandon its offshore exploration plans 'alarming.' (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

"It's going to mean the loss of billions of dollars potentially to our revenue coffers here, and thousands of jobs lost for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who are relying on this industry," he said.

Brazil said he doesn't know why Woodside pulled out of Newfoundland and Labrador but he wants the provincial government to find out.

"There's some questions here that need to be asked and answered by the government, provincially and federally," he said.

Climate scientists and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have called for an end to fossil fuel exploration around the world, but the Newfoundland and Labrador government has not indicated it intends to stop offshore exploration.

