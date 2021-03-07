Goulds family thankful for $40K donation after fire destroys barn and kills cows at dairy farm

Michael Dinn, Andrina Ryan and their daughter, were presented with a cheque for more than $40,000 on Thursday. Friends of the family held auctions and fundraisers on Facebook. (Facebook/Helping The Dinns)

A family in the Goulds are thanking their community for rallying around them after a devastating fire last month levelled a barn on their farm and killed a significant number of dairy cows.

Andrina Ryan and her partner Michael Dinn watched much of their operation at Woodland Dairy go up in flames on Feb. 22.

But earlier this week, the family were surprised were surprised with a $40,000 cheque — money raised through auctions on Facebook and other online fundraisers.

"It just makes it easier to get up and keep going after such a huge loss, it gives us the strength to go on," Ryan said Saturday.

"With the devastation of the farm, the farm itself, and then to lose the cows — that was the hardest part — losing the cows, but to know that you're supported and that the community wants you to do well and wants you to succeed, it warms your heart."

Ryan said she had no idea about the Facebook group called Helping The Dinns, where Jill O'Reilly and Heather Penney had run a number of fundraisers, until she received another knock on her door.

"They presented us with a cheque for $40,000," she said.

"And we were just moved to tears. It was unbelievable. People who don't even know us came out and just wanted to show their support for us, our family and the farming community."

Ryan said Dinn started milking cows on Aug. 12, 2012 — a day that sticks out proudly in her memory. She said Dinn always wanted to be a farmer and has poured his "heart and soul" into the farm.

'Just total devastation'

She said the night of the fire started out as a typical evening in their home, she was upstairs putting their daughter to bed and Dinn was relaxing downstairs after a long day's work on the farm.

Terrible fire at a dairy farm in the Goulds. I didn’t take this picture, it was sent to me. <a href="https://t.co/ZuBRCJq5H7">pic.twitter.com/ZuBRCJq5H7</a> —@kaddle

Then, Ryan said there was an urgent knock on their door. The person on the other side told them about smoke coming from the barn. She said she took their daughter to safety, while Dinn headed for the barn.

"When he went out, pretty much the whole back to the barn was engulfed in flames at that point."

Ryan said Dinn tried to unhook some of the cattle but couldn't see because of the smoke, so he opened the garage door to let the smoke out, but he had to leave the burning barn.

She said when the fire moved to the roof, they were able to get a few Holsteins out of the barn, but some of the cows ran back inside.

"By this time, the fire department had been there and they didn't want anyone to go in," Ryan said, adding they managed to save most of the calves and three horses.

Ryan says they were moved to tears by the kindness of their community after the fire. She's also thanking the people who notified them about the fire. She says they also could have lost their home. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

She said the roughly 60 cows that perished in the fire were all milking cows.

"The first week was kind of like a blur, you can totally compare it to someone dying. That's what it was like here, just total devastation," Ryan said.

"We had worked our whole adult lives basically for this," she said.

Ryan said farming is a lot of sacrifice, but she calls it a life they love and a beautiful way to raise children.

"And to watch that [be] gone in the matter of an hour was pretty rough."

Ryan is thanking the community, and also the people who knocked on their door and notified them of the fire.

"It could have went another way," she said, tearing up. "We didn't lose our house, but it could have," adding her home is "not very far" from where the barn once stood.

"When a police officer looks at you and says 'if there's anything sentimental in your house you better get it now,' it's a heartbreaking moment," she said.

Ryan said they hope to rebuild the farm after they clean up the site and meet with insurance companies.