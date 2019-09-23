30 years after it began, women's film fest still helping to launch careers

Three decades after it began, the St. John's International Women's Film Festival is still going strong.

The renowned festival, celebrating its 30th anniversary, kicks off Oct. 16 and runs until Oct. 20.

The week's events include film screenings from roughly 600 submissions from across the world, panel discussions and workshops led by industry leaders.

Admission to panels and workshops is free this time around, to give better opportunity to "the next great storytellers," said Jenn Brown, the festival's executive director.

Also on tap is the opportunity for attendees to sit with the heads of production companies, directors, writers and distributors to pitch ideas in one-on-one 15-minute meetings.

"Not only are you going to be able to meet face-to-face with the biggest industry leaders … you get to come here and it's the one time of year that you get to do this business at home, on home turf," said Brown.

Since the festival began, it has a successful track record of launching and boost careers in the film and television industry, said Brown.

Many guests who come to St. John's are looking to mentor, train or fund the next big project, she said.

Dorian Rowe, executive director and film commissioner of the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation, helps launch the St. John's International Women's Film Festival on Monday. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"Some of the biggest feature films that have come out of here in the last 30 years, they were first pitched at our festival. The relationships that have been made are helping people connect face to face with the people who can help launch their careers," she said.

"I'm constantly having people write me and say, 'How can I be a part of this festival?'"

Dorian Rowe, executive director and film commissioner with the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation, said the group recently tracked all of its development and production applications.

He said the majority of applicants were women, and that the contributes that to the success of the festival.

"I doubt, really, that that would have been possible if this festival hadn't been here for 30 years," Rowe said.

Make more work

The festival has also doubled its bursaries for this year's filmmakers, Brown said, to allow more people to build connections, network and create more work in the industry.

Rowe said the Newfoundland and Labrador film and television industry this summer surpassed the $500-million mark since the creation of the film corporation, the equity fund and tax programs.

According to Rowe, 75 per cent of the film production money in Newfoundland and Labrador comes from outside the province.

Rowe said that has created 8,000 job equivalents in the last 22 years.

"It could not have happened without the talented crew, and local creatives and everyone whose career gets brought along as a result of this festival," he said.

"It's a place for them to show their work and to collaborate on new projects with potential partners."

