These women are celebrating International Women's Day by being hilarious
These women are celebrating International Women's Day by being hilarious

'Yeah we're here, we're funny, get used to it,' says comedian Veronica Dymond

CBC News ·
Elizabeth Hicks, left, and Veronica Dymond say being a woman in comedy can be tough, but the local community is very supportive. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

A group of female comedians in St. John's are pooling their talents to send a message: women are good at jokes — it's not just a man's game.

"A lot of people don't think of women as funny, even still, which is very annoying," said longtime comedian Veronica Dymond. 

She said comedy can send a "powerful message" even if it's not an overtly political one. 

"It's sort of like an underlying political [statement] of like, 'Yeah we're here, we're funny, get used to it.'"

Women supporting women

To celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday night, Dymond plans to join Bree Parsons, Stef Curran, Elizabeth Hicks, Andie Bulman and host Katie Thompson for an all-female comedy show at Cork'd Wine Bar in downtown St. John's, weather permitting.

Hicks and Dymond both find the local scene very supportive, but say it's tough for women in comedy.

"You hear things like, 'comedy is inherently masculine,'" said Hicks. 

"I think that there are still challenges being a female performer in Newfoundland. It's, I think, a little bit harder sometimes for the audience to take you seriously," added Dymond. 

That's why it's especially important to her to support women just starting out. 

This is comedy by women but for everyone.- Elizabeth Hicks

"There's a tendency for women to doubt themselves a bit more starting out, doing comedy, than the guys seem to," she said, adding she'll often see women second-guessing and criticizing themselves. 

"A lot of the guys will just come off of a not-so-great set just like, 'I'm king of the world!'"

Dymond and Hicks say collaboration is always important for them, particularly in the writing process. Hicks said it largely comes from the questions, "What's bothering you? What's wrong with the world?"

"Let's find a way to address that in a way that makes people smile somehow," she explained. 

Dymond said people connect with that aspect of comedy because everyone has problems in their lives: "The goal is to make people laugh!"

"This is comedy by women but for everyone," said Hicks.

With files from Weekend AM

