Batter up: N.L. women's baseball hosting major Canadian invitational tourney

Newfoundland and Labrador is hosting one of Canada's biggest women's baseball tournaments this weekend, for the second year in a row.

The 2023 Baseball Canada 21-and-under Women's Invitational tournament kicked off Thursday night in St. John's and features seven teams from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, each of them playing three games to jockey for playoff position with the championship on Sunday.

In the video above, watch N.L. coach Mark Healy, pitcher Kayla Musseau and Stephanie Pelley discuss the team's chances and the importance of the tournament.

