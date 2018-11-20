St. John's Women's Centre kicks off winter boot drive

If you're wondering what to do with that winter coat that just doesn't fit anymore, or the cozy pair of warm boots gathering dust in your closet, the St. John's Status of Women Council has a solution.

The organization is holding its winter boot drive again this year, collecting donations of new or gently used winter wear for women who might put a pair of boots for themselves on the bottom of the priority list.

"You know they might be single moms, they might be leaving an abusive relationship. It's really difficult," said coordinator Natasha Bader.

Women's Centre Coordinator Natasha Bader says they have received 40 donations of boots and coats so far this year. (Submitted by Natasha Bader)

"The cost of food, the cost of clothes, the cost of school supplies is exploding. So now, even for people who are working full-time permanent positions, it can still be a struggle."

Even though it's called a boot drive, the organization also accepts donations of winter coats, hats, mitts and warm sweaters, and the program is open to any woman in the community who is in need.

"We're just seeing higher levels of poverty, and a lot of food security issues, and low income, and people just really struggling to get the basic necessities that you need to kind of go about your day," Bader told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Though the centre accepts donations of anything that will "keep the chill away," Bader said boots remain a top priority.

"Winter boots are so expensive and people have a tendency to hold on to them for years and years and years, so we'd like to push the winter boots a bit more because people are walking, people are waiting at bus stops."

Donations can be dropped off at the St. John's Women's Centre's Clothing Boutique at 170 Cashin Ave. Extension between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The clothing boutique program at the St. John's Women's Centre includes a personal care pantry, which also provides hygiene products for women and their families free of charge. (Submitted by Natasha Bader)

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

