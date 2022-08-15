N.L.'s pay equity legislation misses the mark by not including private sector, says women's council

Bridget Clarke, the St. John's Status of Women Council's advocacy co-ordinator, says the provincial government's proposed pay equity legislation isn't good enough. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The St. John's Status of Women Council says Newfoundland and Labrador's pay equity legislation misses the mark, largely because it mandates equal pay for workers in the public sector but not the private sector.

The long-awaited legislation, announced Monday, drew mixed reviews from stakeholders and opposition MHAs. The legislation will come into effect April 1 for core government workers.

However, there is no timeline on when the laws will extend to workers in health-care, education or others in the private sector.

The limited scope of the current legislation is a fear turned reality, according to the council's advocacy co-ordinator, Bridget Clarke.

"Without a really strong, wide-reaching document … at least first it's only going to serve people who are already likely being paid above a living wage and who likely have other benefits," Clarke said Wednesday.

"A closer look at it really allowed us to identify some things that we thought looked promising, but also a number of concerns as well."

Clarke said the council outlined its desires for pay equity legislation in a report released this summer. She said the report spelled out the best practices, but they seem to be missing from the government's legislation.

Particularly, the group believes it's not realistic for the provincial government to appoint a single pay equity officer who doesn't need to report the public to handle oversight and maintenance of the legislation. Clarke said she would have preferred a coalition of commissioners or independent parties.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Pam Parsons announced the legislation on Monday, calling it a tool to address the gender wage gap in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Clarke also said they have concerns over the consultation process and a lack of timelines for when the private sector will be added to the legislation.

"At this point we've been told that consultation is really coming after the bulk of the legislation has been drafted. And, you know, I think anyone can see that that really doesn't allow for meaningful engagement from the very beginning," she said.

"I think it is kind of confusing to stakeholders and community members, and probably government alike, that the legislation for the private sector is really being separated from the rest of the bill.

Clarke said having both the public and the private sector being drafted at the same time with clear timelines would have resulted in a stronger piece of legislation.

There is also no timeline for the implementation of pay transparency, which she says makes the announced legislation weaker overall.