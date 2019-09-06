Woman escapes house fire through bedroom window

A woman escaped a house fire through her bedroom window early Thursday morning in Gander.

Gander Fire Rescue Chief Harold Lowe said crews were called to a home on Fraser Road around 3 a.m.

Although the chief would not comment on the cause of the fire, he said it was contained to the basement, close to the dryer.

Lowe said the fire was outside the door of the bedroom was staying in.

The woman, who escaped unhurt, was the only person in the house. Crews also rescued a cat.

In an email, the Canadian Red Cross said it made emergency purchases for the woman, like clothing and food.

The woman will be staying with a friend until further housing plans are made.

