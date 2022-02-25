Woman shot in St. John's, police investigating

A 20-year-old woman in St. John's is in serious but stable condition after someone shot her early Friday morning, say police.

According to a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary media release, that's when a woman arrived at a hospital in St. John's with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called in, and the RNC says its major crimes unit is investigating.

Police are looking for any information about suspicious behaviour in the Bay Bulls Road area, between Valleyview Road and the Pitts Memorial Drive on ramp before 6:50 a.m. Friday morning.

The RNC is also asking for any video footage of that area, during the same timeframe.

Police say the woman is still in hospital.

