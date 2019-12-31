Woman with service dog denied service at Labrador City restaurant

A Labrador City woman says she was denied service at a local restaurant after entering with her service dog.

"I didn't understand. I said to [the manager] 'but I've been here before,'" Debbie Samson said. "She questioned that, and I showed where I was seated."

Samson said her arguments were rejected and she left the restaurant — a first for her and her service dog, Lily.

Lily was wearing a vest that says "Service Dog" and "Do not pet me. I'm working."

"She said something about hairs, concerned about her place and hairs," Samson said. "My dog doesn't shed."

Samson, who suffers non-epileptic seizures associated with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, said the incident was very hard for her.

She suffered a seizure after leaving the restaurant and needed to be calmed down by her service dog.

"It was extremely stressful," Samson said.

Lily is a post-traumatic stress disorder service dog. She was denied entry to a restaurant in Labrador City. (Debbie Samson/Facebook)

Samson posted about the incident on Facebook, saying she felt it was important to help educate people on her mental illness and service dogs.

"I think it's important to [talk about mental illness]," Samson said. "Because if we don't, we never stop the stigma and we never help people to understand. So it was never my intent to humiliate or anything like that. I just want to create awareness."

All about education, says restaurant owner

Denise Sirabian owns Baba Q's Smoke and Grill in Labrador City, where Samson was asked to leave earlier this week.

"I've known [her] family for pretty much all my life," Sirabian told CBC News Tuesday.

Sirabian said she spoke with Samson after she entered the restaurant. She explained her concerns to Samson about having her service dog in the busy restaurant, saying she wasn't educated on what kinds of service dogs could enter a food establishment.

Baba Q's Smoke and Grill is located in Labrador City. (Baba Q's Smoke and Grill/Facebook)

"I had really tried to express my concerns very calmly with her and her husband," Sirabian said. "I even had mentioned to her at one point, if you gave me a chance and called me prior, I could have looked into it and I wouldn't be in this situation right now."

Sirabian has not spoken to Samson since the incident was posted about on Facebook.

"This whole situation wasn't about me not accepting her because she had a mental illness," Sirabian said. "It was more me trying to be aware of what were the legal rights and what were the rules and regulations [for a food establishment]."

Service dogs are now welcome at Baba Q's, Sirabian said, but dogs would need to have a vest and papers indicating they are a service animal.

Samson said a return to the restaurant is questionable for her, as the stressful situation could serve as a trigger for her seizures again.