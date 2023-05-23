Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car as it crashes into pharmacy

A 42-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle outside a pharmacy on Saturday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

A 42-year-old Mount Pearl woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car that crashed into a building in St. John's.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the woman was standing outside a pharmacy on Lemarchant Road around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon.

The RNC said the driver hit the woman, who was standing outside of the entrance, with the car before crashing into the building.

Officers who responded to the crash found her trapped underneath the vehicle inside the pharmacy.

The driver, a 77-year-old man, was not hurt in the crash, said police.

Emergency crews freed the woman, and paramedics took her to hospital with serious injuries.

The RNC is investigating the crash.

