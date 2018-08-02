Woman in hospital with serious injuries after assault at St. John's hotel

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a domestic dispute at a downtown St. John's hotel Wednesday night, say police.



Police were called to a downtown hotel just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a release sent Thursday morning by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

A 42-year-old man fled the scene and was arrested early Thursday morning, an RNC spokesperson said.

He was charged with aggravated assault and breach of court order, and will appear in court on Thursday, said police.

Police said the victim and the man were known to each other.