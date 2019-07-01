Skip to Main Content
52-year-old woman owing $34K in traffic fines stopped by police
Nfld. & Labrador

Police say she was driving without a valid license or insurance and that she was on a court order not to drive.

CBC News ·
The 52-year-old woman was scheduled to appear in court Monday, police said. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 52-year-old woman owing more than $34,000 in traffic fines was pulled over by police in St. John's just after midnight Monday.

She was also driving without a valid license or insurance, had failed to transfer ownership and was on a court order not to drive, said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in a release.

The vehicle was impounded and the woman is due to appear in court Monday, police said.

