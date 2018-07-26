Deer Lake woman pronounced dead, after being pulled from Humber River

A 69-year-old Deer Lake woman is dead after she was pulled from the Humber River Wednesday evening.

RCMP say Geraldine Wiseman was down by a popular boat launch in the town to cool off from the heat.

When police arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m., people were performing CPR on Wiseman.

She had been spotted in the water, fully clothed and pulled from the river.

The woman was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said her death is not suspicious and an autopsy is being performed.

RCMP do not believe the woman was swimming, nor do they believe the woman took her own life.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Deer Lake RCMP.