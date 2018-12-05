New
63-year-old woman dead after being hit by vehicle in St. John's
She died after she was hit by a vehicle on Lemarchant Road in St. John's Tuesday night.
A 63-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the downtown area of St. John's Tuesday night, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Police, fire, and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Lemarchant Road just after 7 p.m., according to an RNC release sent Wednesday.
The woman was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The RNC is investigating the incident.