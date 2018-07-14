Woman charged for allegedly breaking parking meters in Churchill Square

A 29-year-old woman has been charged after police received a call that someone was breaking into parking meters in Churchill Square in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on scene at the complex, which houses residential units and businesses, around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The woman has been charged with mischief to property, theft under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

It is not clear how many meters were damaged.

Meter problems

While there is no confirmed connection between the most recent incident, St. John's has been plagued with meter vandalism, mainly in the downtown area.



That's puzzled the company that supplies the meters.

"They've never seen anything like the vandalism and theft of parking meter heads that we've experienced here," St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said of J.J. MacKay Canada Ltd. — the New Glasgow, N.S. based company that serves 1,000 municipalities.

The growing price tag for the City of St. John's is almost $1.5 million since 2015 in lost revenue, repairs and replacements.

In June, the city launched a new pay by phone parking system for Harbour Drive.

The one-year pilot project also means fewer meters to destroy, and more money for city coffers.