Children not buckled in, driver charged in Bay Roberts

(CBC)

Police in Bay Roberts stopped a 33-year-old woman Friday morning for having children in her moving vehicle not secured by seatbelt or child seat.

The Marysvale woman did not have a valid driver's licence and the vehicle was not insured or registered, according to RCMP.

She was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for each violation and the vehicle was impounded.

Further, the RCMP contacted the office of Children, Seniors and Social Development to help with the investigation, according to a police statement.

