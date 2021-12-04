Skip to Main Content
Woman, 20, dies in early Saturday morning ATV crash in St. John's

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the scene of the crash in the Goulds at around 3:30 a.m.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the incident

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a fatal ATV crash in St. John's early Saturday morning. (CBC)

A woman is dead following an ATV crash in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's early Saturday morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was brought to hospital via ambulance, but was pronounced dead. 

The RNC's Accident Investigation Services is now investigating the incident.

