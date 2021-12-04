Woman, 20, dies in early Saturday morning ATV crash in St. John's

A woman is dead following an ATV crash in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's early Saturday morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was brought to hospital via ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

The RNC's Accident Investigation Services is now investigating the incident.

