Woman, 20, dies in early Saturday morning ATV crash in St. John's
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the scene of the crash in the Goulds at around 3:30 a.m.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the incident
A woman is dead following an ATV crash in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's early Saturday morning.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.
A 20-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, was brought to hospital via ambulance, but was pronounced dead.
The RNC's Accident Investigation Services is now investigating the incident.