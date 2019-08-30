Wolf that chased vehicle in Labrador likely fed by humans before

Conservation officers are en route to an area in southeastern Labrador, after a wolf approached — then chased after — a vehicle on the highway.

Video posted by Tamara Parr on Facebook shows the animal pacing around the vehicle, then chasing behind it as the vehicle slowly accelerates.

Irene Parr, Tamara's mother, told CBC News the wolf even put his paws on the back the car at one point. She also said her daughter had a similar encounter last year in a different location.

The wolf put his front paws on the back of the vehicle at one point, according to Irene Parr. (Tamara Parr/Facebook)

Though the behaviour may seen odd, a senior biologist with Department of Fisheries and Land Resources who reviewed the video said the wolf is not exhibiting abnormal behaviour and does not appear to be sick.

"There is no cognitive or neurologic imbalance and no aggressive aberrant behaviour (such as biting at the tires) which can be symptomatic of an animal with rabies," a department spokesperson said Friday.

The wolf may be familiar with humans because it was fed by the general public, the department spokesperson said.

A senior biologist with the provincial government reviewed Parr's video and believes the animal may have been fed by humans in the past. (Tamara Parr/Facebook)

"The wolf is likely hanging out along the highway because it has become a familiar source of food rewards."

There have been reports in the past of people feeding wolves along the highway, and the animals will take greater chances if they believe there's food.

"When wild animals become habituated, their natural behaviour to flee is sometimes compromised, creating longer interfaces with people — the longer the interface with any wild animal, the greater the opportunity for conflict."

Though the wolf may appear friendly, the department warns that habituated animals are unpredictable and could become aggressive.

