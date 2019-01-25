Sandy Point man claims to have seen wolves at his doorstep

Kurt Payne could only capture the sounds with his camera in the dark of night, but he says he saw two wild canines approach his house that would put any coyote to shame.

The Sandy Point man believes two wolves visited his yard on Tuesday night. He caught sight of a black animal crossing his driveway, before several howls caught his attention moments later.

He looked outside and saw the animals coming across the frozen Exploits River towards his house.

"I know firsthand what a wolf looks like, and I've seen many coyotes and this was way bigger than a coyote," he told CBC's On the Go.

Check out the video Payne captured below

Payne and his wife, Andrea, visited a wolf sanctuary in Golden, B.C., last year. He posted pictures to his Facebook page of them posing next to them, and even being licked by the wolves.

Payne says the creatures he saw on Tuesday night bore a striking similarity to the animals he saw in B.C.

Kurt Payne says he knows wolves — he's pictured here with a wolf at a sanctuary in Golden, B.C. (Kurt Payne/Facebook)

Since posting the video on social media, he said he got 10 to 15 messages from people in the central area who said they have also seen similar animals.

"I believe it 100 per cent that there are wolves in Newfoundland."

In previous CBC stories, provincial wildlife officials have said there are many hybrid canines on the island of Newfoundland — a mix between grey wolves and eastern coyotes.

Some — like the so-called "Botwood Beast" — appeared to be as large as a grey wolf.