Man in custody as police investigation in Witless Bay continues

A man is in custody after several homes were evacuated in the town of Witless Bay, on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, according to police.

Members of the RCMP in Ferryland say there is no longer a risk to public safety as police left the area at around 6:45 p.m.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, officers asked people living in Witless Bay to stay inside their homes. Police said access to the area was restricted in an update just before 5 p.m., but didn't say what the investigation was about.

Updates will continue this evening, according to the RCMP's latest update.

⚠️🚨 Ferryland RCMP is responding to an unfolding incident on Country Path Road in Witless Bay. Residents are asked to stay inside their homes at this time and the public is asked to avoid the area. Further updates will be communicated as available. ⚠️🚨 <a href="https://t.co/uOg6hoJ0CB">pic.twitter.com/uOg6hoJ0CB</a> —@RCMPNL

