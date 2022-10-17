Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Updated

Man in custody as police investigation in Witless Bay continues

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, officers asked people living in Witless Bay to stay inside their homes.

Incident no longer a threat to public safety, says RCMP

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
RCMP are on the scene of what they describe as 'an unfolding situation' in Witless Bay. (CBC)

A man is in custody after several homes were evacuated in the town of Witless Bay, on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, according to police.

Members of the RCMP in Ferryland say there is no longer a risk to public safety as police left the area at around 6:45 p.m.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, officers asked people living in Witless Bay to stay inside their homes. Police said access to the area was restricted in an update just before 5 p.m., but didn't say what the investigation was about.

Updates will continue this evening, according to the RCMP's latest update.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now