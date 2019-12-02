Charges dropped against Witless Bay father and son accused of kidnapping

A father and son from Witless Bay who were accused of kidnapping, who elicited massive support from the community, have had their charges withdrawn.

A two-day trial was supposed to begin at provincial court in St. John's Monday for Stephen and Mitchell Maloney, on charges of breaking entering, assault and unlawful confinement. Instead, Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley told the court he would not be calling any evidence.

Defence lawyer Erin Breen said she and her clients are pleased with the outcome.

The Maloneys were not there.

In October 2018, the two men were arrested after a 23-year-old man said they forcefully entered his home and assaulted him. Police at the time said all parties are known to one another.

The Maloneys arrest sparked a rally in the community in support of the men, and while it was never explicitly said, it was implied that the men's alleged actions were the result of increased crime in the area.

Dozens of people showed up to a rally at the wharf and said residents are fed up with property and theft-related charges.

