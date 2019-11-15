Excavator causing kerfuffle again in Witless Bay
RCMP respond to complaints about heavy equipment near Ragged Beach
Police received complaints from Witless Bay on Friday afternoon after an excavator was seen doing work near Ragged Beach.
Nearby residents told CBC News the heavy equipment was clearing land near Gallows Cove Road. It's not clear if it's linked to work on Ragged Beach that stirred controversy in the summer.
An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they sent officers to the small community near St. John's after getting calls from the community.
In August, residents were up in arms when an excavator was creating what was said to be a retaining wall on the beach. People feared it was clearing a path to a piece of private property to further a private development in the area.
In that case, the work was shut down because the town didn't have proper permits to be working that close to the water.
The owner of the property and the Town of Witless Bay have denied any ulterior motives.
