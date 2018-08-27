New
Woman in critical condition after serious accident on Witless Bay line
The single-vehicle rollover happened around 7:30 p.m.
Road reopened after being partially closed to traffic
One woman was sent to hospital Sunday night after an accident on Route 13 on the Avalon Peninsula.
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jolene Garland said it was a single-vehicle rollover on the Witless Bay Line around 7:30 p.m., three kilometres east of Witless Bay.
The road was partially closed while accident investigators were on the scene. It reopened to both lanes of traffic Monday morning.
A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.