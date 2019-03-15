'Witless Bay Line is dreaded,' says commuter who blew out new tire

Commuting to and from work driving on Witless Bay Line is risky and an accident waiting to happen, says one commuter who blew out a tire earlier this week.

Matt Butt lives in Witless Bay and works in Argentia, travelling Witless Bay Line every day.

It's not a commute he looks forward to.

Come the spring and the washout? Oh, Lord. - Matt Butt

"Witless Bay Line is dreaded every day. You're white-knuckle gripping the steering wheel the whole way," Butt said.

"The roads there are in a state right now where if you have 100 per cent vision, you're lucky if you can dodge one of maybe two or three hundred potholes on that road."

Butt said he tried to swerve to hit a crater in the road on Wednesday, but in doing so, hit another pothole.

One of his new tires, which he had for only about a month, was completely blown out. An inspection showed it couldn't be repaired, Butt said.

Matt Butt says he blew out one of his tires earlier this week, trying to avoid one pothole on Witless Bay Line, and hitting another. (Submitted by Matt Butt)

"Nobody is happy about it. Nobody. It seems that nobody's listening, that's the problem," Butt told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"I'm not trying to prioritize Witless Bay Line over any other street, it's just that Witless Bay Line is in such a state of decay that it's not even pothole season right now, and it could be impassable … Come the spring and the washout? Oh, Lord."

It's especially difficult to accept the state of the road, Butt said, because it's the only route for people in the Witless Bay-Bay Bulls area to get to work out in Argentia, Bull Arm and other work sites.

"Given our climate and temperature fluctuations, we experience significant potholes throughout the province around this time every year," the provincial Department of Transportation and Works said in a statement.

"All road repairs, such as fixing potholes and road shoulders, are made based on priority and the safety of the travelling public."

Crews conducted repairs along the length of Witless Bay Line Thursday and laid 80 bags of patching, the statement said.

Not just Witless Bay Line

The only other way to get through is to travel up the Southern Shore Highway to Mount Pearl, and connect on the Trans-Canada Highway there.

That adds an hour — both ways — to the commute. And it's not just workers who use it. Butt said.

"These are growing communities, these are not just small towns anymore."

And Indian Meal Line 🤨 <a href="https://t.co/oKwo1xtudc">pic.twitter.com/oKwo1xtudc</a> —@neary_tina

Butt added the state of the Placentia highway is just as bad.

"Every day or every second day, there's fellas having to replace tires on their cars," Butt said.

"We use this road to go to work. And unfortunately the company isn't working free tires into the contract."

Repairs will continue over the coming weeks, the transportation department's statement said, when weather allows.

"In addition, we see the Witless Bay Line as an important link to the region, and we are currently pursuing opportunities with the Federal Government to repair the highway," the statement said.

The province's five-year plan for roads balances need with the short construction season, the department said, and Witless Bay Line will be considered for next year's work.

