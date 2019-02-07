Skip to Main Content
1 dead after crash in Witless Bay

Police say one person is dead after a car crash on the Southern Shore Highway in Witless Bay Thursday evening.

Police say one person was killed on Thursday night due to a single-vehicle collision in Witless Bay. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Police say one person is dead after a car crashed on the Southern Shore Highway in Witless Bay Thursday evening.

Emergency responders headed to the scene after 6 p.m. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police could not disclose the gender or age of the deceased on Thursday night, but said more information was expected in the morning.

The single-vehicle collision shut down a section of the road near Witless Bay Home Building Centre, with traffic being routed onto Southside Track Road. 

