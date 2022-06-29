Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Man drowns in Witless Bay swimming hole

Volunteer firefighters attempted to resuscitate the man

Darrell Roberts · CBC News ·
Ferryland RCMP received a report of a body in the water at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. (David Bell/CBC)

A 57-year-old man drowned in a swimming hole in Witless Bay over the weekend, according to a Monday news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police say around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Ferryland RCMP received a report of a body found in the swimming hole, which is near Southside Track Road.

Police say the Witless Bay Volunteer Fire Department removed the body from the water and emergency medical services unsuccessfully attempted to revive the man.

The man's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and police are still investigating.

